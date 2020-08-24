SCHP: Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Marlboro County

8:04 A.M. UPDATE: A pedestrian was struck Monday morning after they were walking in the roadway, According to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The pedestrian died following the collision, according to authorities.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Crews with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a fatal collision on SC 38 South in Marlboro County, where a pedestrian was struck, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The collision happened Monday at 3:50 a.m. and crews are still investigating. Details are limited at this time. We have reached out to SCHP for more information, count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: