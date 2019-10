MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Myrtle Beach Fire have contained a fire at Big Mike’s Soul Food in Myrtle Beach Friday evening.

The fire department said crews were on the scene of the working fire at 504 16th Avenue North around 7 p.m.

Crews say the fire is now under control, and under investigation.

Fire crews ask you to still avoid the area as crews are still working the scene.

