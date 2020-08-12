Crews respond to residential structure fire in Garden City

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) - A Jamaican National was sentenced to more then three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which swindled more than 150 mostly elderly victims out of almost $850,000.

Antonio Thelwell, 30, was one of 18 defendants involved in a large telemarketing fraud conspiracy beginning in 2010 which targeted elderly victims, according to a release from United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr.