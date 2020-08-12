GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire off Pompano Drive in Garden City.
No one was hurt, according to neighbors. The fire has been put out and they are cleaning up, according to one of our photographers.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Crews respond to residential structure fire in Garden City
- Jamaican National arrested after swindling SC elderly out of more than $839K
- Myrtle Beach Greek Festival to be a drive-thru only event
- Video shows man forcing himself through Wendy’s drive-thru window in Florida
- Florence police seek help in locating missing woman