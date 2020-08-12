Crews respond to residential structure fire in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire off Pompano Drive in Garden City.

No one was hurt, according to neighbors. The fire has been put out and they are cleaning up, according to one of our photographers.

