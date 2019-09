CONWAY (WBTW) – Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at Academy Drive and Fannie B. Road in Conway.

According to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue, the call was came in at 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

Crews from HCFR and the City of Conway Fire Department are responding.

There are no reported injuries. This fire is under investigation.

