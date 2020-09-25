1 person seriously injured in Windsor Green structure fire, 1 unit seriously damaged

HORRY COUNTY. SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue Crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the Carolina Forest area Friday afternoon.

Around 12:46 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Windsor Green Way, according to HCFR PIO Tony Casey.

One person was transported to the hospital with significant injuries, and one unit has been reported with significant damage, according to Casey.

The fire is now under control and the bulk of it was contained to one unit, according to HCFR.

This is a developing story. Investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway. Count on News13 for updates.

