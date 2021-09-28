Crews respond to tractor trailer ‘engulfed in flames’ in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene after a tractor trailer caught on fire in Conway Tuesday.

Around 10:53 a.m., crews were sen to the area of Highway 378 and Pee Dee Highway for calls of a vehicle on fire.

When they arrived, they put out a tractor trailer that was on fire, according to HCFR. There were no injuries and a subsequent fuel leak is being mitigated.

You are asked to avoid the area while crews work, as traffic is down to one lane in the area. Count on News13 for updates.