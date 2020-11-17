Crews respond to Tuesday morning structure fire at home in Little River

Courtesy of HCFR

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a working structure fire Tuesday morning in Little River.

Around 11:30 a.m. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the fire at a home on Desert Rose Street, according to HCFR.

The fire was contained and is under investigation. There are no reported injuries at this time.

