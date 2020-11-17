Crews respond to Tuesday morning structure fire at home in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a working structure fire Tuesday morning in Little River.

Around 11:30 a.m. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the fire at a home on Desert Rose Street, according to HCFR.

The fire was contained and is under investigation. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: