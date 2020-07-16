MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a vehicle wreck involving a building.
According to Captain Johnathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the incident happened at a medical complex at 945 82nd Parkway. A few people are injured, however it is unclear how severe the injuries are and how the car struck the building.
Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting.
News13 has a crew on the scene. Count on us for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Few storms this afternoon as the heat and humidity continues
- SC’s Riverbanks Zoo offers animals and adventure
- Police: multiple injured after car crashes into Myrtle Beach building
- ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean, Batmobile and Ectomobile replicas put up for sale by US Marshals
- US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia