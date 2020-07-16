Police: multiple injured after car crashes into Myrtle Beach building

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a vehicle wreck involving a building.

According to Captain Johnathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the incident happened at a medical complex at 945 82nd Parkway. A few people are injured, however it is unclear how severe the injuries are and how the car struck the building.

Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting.

