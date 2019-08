MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Myrtle Beach Fire Department are responding to a hazardous materials call at Broadway at the Beach.

According to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, crews were called to the Hampton Inn at 1140 Celebrity Circle for what is believed to be a carbon monoxide leak. Crews are attempting to locate the source of the leak.

We are told the building has been evacuated and there are no injuries.