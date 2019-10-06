Lanes closed as crews respond to crash involving motorcycle and car on Hwy. 501

CONWAY AREA (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Saturday night.

According to a post on Facebook from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened on Highway 501 in front of El Cerro. HCFR says people were taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear how many or their conditions.

HCFR is assisting the Conway Fire Department and Conway Police Department.

Beach-bound traffic lanes are closed at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Count on News13 for updates.