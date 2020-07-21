Crews responding to fire in Conway, people asked to avoid area

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway Fire Department is currently responding to a fire at Bayside Avenue.
They are asking people to avoid the area. Count on News13 for updates.
