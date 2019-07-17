2 injured, 3rd person airlifted to hospital after Hwy 378 crash

News
Posted:

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were seriously injured after a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue, three people were seriously injured as a result of the crash with one person being airlifted to an area hospital. Crews responded to the crash in the area of 6400 Highway 378 shortly before 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being. Conway Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol are assisting with the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

