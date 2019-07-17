2 injured, 3rd person airlifted to hospital after Hwy 378 crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were seriously injured after a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue, three people were seriously injured as a result of the crash with one person being airlifted to an area hospital. Crews responded to the crash in the area of 6400 Highway 378 shortly before 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being. Conway Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol are assisting with the crash.