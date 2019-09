CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a vehicle in the water in Conway.

The vehicle was found along New Road between the Conway Dog Park and Creel Street, according to Conway city officials.

First responders got the call around 9:30 Saturday morning. When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle in a ditch that was filled with rainwater.

Conway fire and Horry County fire responded to the scene.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Count on News13 as we learn more.