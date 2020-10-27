Crews search Black River Monday for missing Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County deputies are searching the Black River Monday for a man they said is missing.

The Georgetown County Sherriff’s Office marine patrol unit is searching the area near Pea House Landing using side-scan sonar.

The family of Michael Hechler, 21, of Browns Ferry Road filed a missing person’s report Sunday, according to authorities.

A vehicle belonging to a family member was recovered from the river Monday with the assistance of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Damage to the vehicle indicates it was involved in an accident at the boat landing, deputies said.

The case is still being treated as a missing persons case at this time. If you have any information you are asked to contact GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

