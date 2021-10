DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County fire crews are on the scene of a large fire Friday morning, according to Chief Ricky Flowers.

Crews were sent to Darlington Shredding on Steel Mill Road for the fire. The scene is still very active and smoke is expected to be in the area for the next day or so, according to Flowers.

Details are limited at this time in this ongoing situation. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Count on News13 for updates.