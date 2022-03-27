HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outdoor fire around Carolina Road in Green Sea Sunday afternoon that is now contained.

Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said it was dispatched just before 5 p.m. to the “fast-moving, approximate five-acre” fire.

HCFR said there aren’t any injuries reported nor structures damaged while the Loris Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission worked with HCFR toward containment.

People in the area may see smoke for an extended amount of time.