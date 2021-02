LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to remove a person and vehicle from floodwater in Longs.

Around 11:04 a.m. crews were sent to the area of 616 Highway 31 in reference to a vehicle in floodwater, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

