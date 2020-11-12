Crews work to remove submerged car in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to get a vehicle out of the water in the Longs area.

Nobody is in the car, according to officials.

The incident happened along Circle Bay Drive at about 11 a.m. on Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6am Friday for the potential of another 2″ to 4″ of rain.

The Carolinas continue to get hammered with heavy rain as a slow-moving cold front crosses the region. Numerous reports of flooding have been reported.

