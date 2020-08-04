HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working hard to clean up debris left behind following Hurricane Isaias.
Horry County Fire Rescue and the SC Department of Transportation are working together to clear downed trees from the roadway.
In the aftermath of the storm, Horry County Fire Rescue crews are still taking calls of downed trees in the roadway.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 4, 2020
Here are the guys from Station 24 (Aynor), working with our partners at @SCDOTPress to cut a big tree that fell over Old Camp Road.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/hT0Mhu4UpI
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Crews working to clear downed trees from Horry County roads
- Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt Conference update 2020 football timeline
- Census ending data collection for 2020 count a month early
- Newsfeed Now: Isaias makes landfall; Reporter shares story of recovery
- 260 Georgia school district employees call in sick due to COVID-19