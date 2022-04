HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire crews have contained an approximately 3-acre outside fire in Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was sent to Apple Tree Lane in Little River at 5:52 p.m. Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue says no structures are threatened.

HCFR will continue to monitor the area throughout the night.

