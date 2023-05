HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported after a Saturday night crash involving a pedestrian near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Kings Highway and Cove Drive, according to HCFR.

Fire crews said to expect delays in the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Horry County Police were assisting.

