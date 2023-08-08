HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported early Tuesday morning in a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 5:13 a.m. to the crash near W. Perry Road. Beach-bound traffic was blocked and extended traffic delays were expected. Motorists were asked to avoid the area for the safety of crews working at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Horry County police are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.