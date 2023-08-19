HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire rescue is reporting critical injuries after a motorcycle crashed in the area of S. Highway 17 Business at Melody Lane near Surfside Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched to the accident at about 2:52 p.m.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is assisting along with the Horry County Police Department and Surfside Beach Police Departmemt.

The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time and travelers are asked to avoid the area.

