Critically low blood supply prompts blood drive in MB

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In both hurricane and peak tourism season Myrtle Beach’s area hospitals are critically low on blood supply.

The City of Myrtle Beach and the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive on Tuesday to get donation numbers up.

25 people donated a pint of blood each, saving up to 100 lives total.

Myrtle Beach police and fire departments, as well as city work employees came out for the cause.

“It’s kind of a tradition. We go anytime they set this up. Any time the city sends out an e-mail we’re usually here with Lt. Chestnut,” said Megan Mcinerney of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The Red Cross currently has a two day supply of blood, but the safe amount is three to four days worth.

Hospitals depend on donations to keep up with demand.

“While we have had a great outpouring of donors this season this month, we need to keep it going because we have a long way to go in hurricane season,” said Meg Heath, Account Manager of the American Red Cross.

During Hurricane Florence three weeks went by where no donations were collected.

The Red Cross has not met a safe level of supply since.

The city and Red Cross encourage anyone who is eligible to donate to do so.

“Please find us at redcrossblood.org. We are everywhere in the community. If you can’t make it out, we have a donor center in Carolina Forest as well,” said Heath.