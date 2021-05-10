Crocs again giving thousands of free pairs of shoes to health care workers

RAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL – JUNE 23: Crocs shoes in all sizes and colors are displayed in a shoe store June 23, 2006 in the upscale Ramat Hasharon town north of Tel Aviv, Israel. The trendy shoes are becoming increasingly popular amongst Israelis willing to pay about $45 for the lightweight, colorful resin shoes. The American company sold 6 million pairs of its various designs last year, about 4,000 times the company’s sales of 1,500 pairs when it was founded in 2002. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

(KTVX) — Crocs gave aware 860,000 pairs of shoes to health care workers amid the pandemic in 2020 to say thank you to those who battled on the front lines of COVID-19. Now, the company says it’s doing it again.

Crocs plans to give away 10,000 pairs of shoes a day through Friday to health care heroes.

Crocs launched its new program, “A Free Pair for Healthcare,” in in March 2020, offering free its shoes to doctors, nurses and other health care staff members. Crocs reports sales have soared within the last year.

Just a few months ago, rapper Post Malone partnered with Crocs and Musicians on Call to donate thousands of pairs of shoes to caregivers and staff in 70 U.S. hospitals.