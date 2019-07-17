President Trump speaks at a rally in Greenville NC

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks about drug prices during a visit to the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington. A federal judge Monday, July 8, 2019, blocked a major White House initiative on prescription drug costs, saying the Trump administration lacked the legal authority to require drugmakers to disclose their prices in TV ads. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/AP) – A large crowd began gathering Wednesday outside Minges Coliseum on ECU’s campus in Greenville, eager to see President Trump speak.

President Trump, who won North Carolina in the 2016 election, is holding a campaign rally here in Greenville, hoping to capture more votes in 2020.

The President’s visit to Greenville comes as he continues to take criticism for his tweet urging four Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back” to their home countries – even though they are all U.S. citizens and three were born in the U.S.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend a private fundraiser for 9th Congressional District candidate Dan Bishop in Fayetteville and then speak to Fort Bragg military personnel and guests before joining Trump in Greenville.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be in Raleigh on Wednesday to talk about her tax credit proposal designed to expand school-choice options. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is among event participants.