Crunch time is here for ‘Big Brother’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) - Conway Medical Center is opening a new state-of-the-art cancer center.

The medical center also has become a Duke Health affiliate in cancer, providing CMC access to the most current training and staff education when it comes to cancer and cancer-related health issues. . Duke will provide education, training, and oversight to the oncology staff, the pharmacy staff, and the nurses staff.

The cancer center, set to open on Sept. 16, will include infusion services for patients in need of chemotherapy, intravenous medications and other blood products. The center also will provide blood and platelet transfusions, blood draws, hydration therapy, injections, oral chemotherapy, as well as traditional intravenous chemotherapy infusions.