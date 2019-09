SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The mayor of Surfside Beach is issuing a curfew set to take effect at 8 p.m.Wednesday.

Mayor Childs ordered the curfew in an executive order Wednesday morning. He also declared a civil emergency and ordered no one enters the ocean.

The order warns violators are subject to arrest. Police officers, firemen and medical professionals may be exempt.

It’s unclear how long the curfew will last. Count on News13 to bring you updates at our StormTracker13 Hurricane Center.