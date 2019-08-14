According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, there are currently 570 registered sex offenders in the county.

This week Sheriff Phillip Thompson sent a letter out to all Horry County principals with an updated registry, reminding them that deputies will be closely monitoring neighborhoods throughout the school year.

“Now it’s back to school, and this is an opportunity for the sheriff’s office to reach out to parents, school district employees, and let our citizens know about different people that are registered as sex offenders in Horry County,” said Spokesperson, Brooke Holden.

Holden said parents can plug in any address to the Sheriff’s website (click here) to determine where the closest offender lives.

“Regardless if it’s five miles, 50 miles, you will be able to see the amount of people that are within your radius,” said Holden.

