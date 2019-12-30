Cute: Cyclist gives water to thirsty koala

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, (CNN) – As wildfires continue to scorch parts of Australia, threatening the koala population, one thirsty marsupial got a bit of TLC.

Anna Heusler was riding her bike Thursday with a group of cyclists when she spotted the Koala in the middle of the road.

Heusler stopped and the koala climbed onto her bike. She offered it water and her new furry friend was clearly very thirsty.

South Australia continues to deal with high temperatures as a heatwave continues. Temperatures have reached up to 107 degrees Friday afternoon.

Officials say that up to 30% of koalas may have been killed in recent brushfires.

According to the Australia Zoo, there are only about 40,000 to 100,000 koalas after “uncontrolled habitat destruction.”

The animals are now considered endangered.