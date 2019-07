FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One cyclist is hurt after a collision in Florence Saturday morning.

The Florence Police Department responded to the incident at around 8:20 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the department. It happened on Alligator Road, near Brookstone Drive.

The cyclist was injured and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The collision is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.