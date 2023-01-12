DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Newborn twins allegedly injured by their father while they were in the hospital have been released and are in foster care, according to Thomasville police.

Officers were sent to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center at about 4:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve after a report of two babies being hurt. Their father, Tristan Scott Strupe, 26, of Winston Salem, has since been charged with two counts of felonious child abuse.

Authorities said the babies, who were less than 48 hours old, were seriously injured while they were in the hospital room with their mother. They were taken to the Forsyth Medical Center.

According to court documents, the injuries included a tearing of the ear, a fractured cranium and a broken humerus.

Strupe’s neighbors in Clemmons were shocked by the news.

“It’s not like he’s coming after me, but it’s still…in my head…I live next to a monster now. I have to be more careful,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said.