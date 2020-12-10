Daily COVID cases for South Carolina now below 2K for first time in a week

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday announced 1,883 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 12 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 225,053, and 4,291 total deaths in the state.

Cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 19

Dillon – 29

Florence – 69

Georgetown – 11

Horry – 112

Marion – 4

Marlboro – 6

