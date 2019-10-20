Storm damages homes in Shady Grove mobile park area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two homes were damaged in the Shady Grove mobile parker after the system that was Tropical Storm Nestor moved through the area.

The storm left some wind damage and rain waters in its wake. A tree fell on a home near 6th Avenue and Kings Highway, which was one of the areas in the path of a tornado warning early Sunday morning between 1:45 and 2:15 a.m.

One of the larger branches snapped off and feel on top of the home. Neighbors were helping to clean up the area on Sunday morning.

The owner of the home, Michele Maurer, said the storm and the tree falling sounded like a loud train approaching. Maurer has lived here since 2008 and this is the first time she’s seen storm damage. Fortunately, she and her two little dogs are fine.

A lot of debris can be found along the roads in the areas most affected by the storm. Be careful when driving today.

