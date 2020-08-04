Damages: Photos, videos of Hurricane Isaias flooding and damage in Myrtle Beach area

Send your photos of storm damages or floodwaters to news@wbtw.com.

The video above from Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning shows one of the causeways flowing over.

Fire Chief Kevin Otte reports numerous roads along Ocean Boulevard in Surfside Beach with floodwaters covering them. One car is in the water, but no one was injured. Please avoid the area.

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety requests motorists exercise extreme caution while driving within city limits. There is substantial flooding in the streets throughout the city.

Parts of Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach are covered in water. Officers setting up cones now near 3rd Ave South.

We are looking into reports of several roofs damaged on homes off of Waccama Drive in Murrells Inlet.

Storm surge in Garden City Beach is now coming into the pool of our hotel and around oceanfront homes. #Isaias pic.twitter.com/0Of7XDSPSt — Chris Spiker (@ChrisSpikerTV) August 4, 2020

A Canopy has blown off on the Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach. Watch the video below taken by ObiWanKaineobi on Twitter.

A car stuck is stuck in the water near Carolina Forest. This section of River Oaks Drive is blocked. See photo below.