Dangerous heat expected again Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued another Heat Advisory for Tuesday starting from 12pm until 8pm. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low to mid 90s with a few upper 90s, that combined with high humidity values will lead to the heat index (what it feels like) near 104-106. This heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure. Avoid being outdoors for long periods, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. This heat could be deadly if not taken serious. Make sure to check on your kids, the elderly and pets. Remember, if the pavement is too hot for your feet, it’s too hot for your pets. Try to take them outside early morning or late evening and if you have to during the afternoon, avoid hot surfaces as much as possible.