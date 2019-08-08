Darlington Car Hauler Parade and RaceFest Return August 29

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) The 15th annual Darlington Car Hauler Parade returns to the Florence Center August 29 preceding Darlington Raceway’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Aug. 31 and the Bojangles’ Southern 500 Sept. 1.



That Thursday at 7 p.m., the haulers pull out of the Florence Center on a journey to Darlington in front of fans.

This is Agri Supply’s first year sponsoring the Florence Racefest activities, which starts at 4 p.m. at the Florence Center with NASCAR transports and their drivers, which provides fans opportunities to take pictures and get autographs amid a carnival-like collection of fun activities.



Joey Gase, full-time driver of the No. 35 Toyota Supra for MBM Motorsports, is the grand marshal for the parade and also will appear on the RaceFest stage at 5:30 pm for Q&A with emcee Dan E. Lockemy.

Also at RaceFest will be NASCAR legend Donnie Allison, who will again sign autographs and/or copies of his book “As I Recall”.

The NASCAR-themed RaceFest is loaded with other live entertainment including a KidsZone, food and drinks, and a silent auction with NASCAR memorabilia with proceeds benefitting local charities.



For more information, please visit darlingtoncarhaulerparade.com.