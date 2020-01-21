Darlington Co. deputy pleads not guilty to having sex on duty, sharing computer

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) – A former deputy was released on ROR after pleading not guilty to charges of having sex on duty and sharing an official computer.

Wirhousky was indicted in December on two counts of misconduct in office, according to Robert Kittle with the SC Attorney General’s Office. The first indictment was on a charge of having sex while on duty as a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

His second indictment was for unlawfully providing a sheriff’s office computer to a third party.

Wirhousky appeared for arraignment at the Darlington County Courthouse on Tuesday. He was released on his own recognizance (ROR), but with a $10,000 debt to the state if he fails to meet the conditions of his release.

Wirhousky was ordered not to have any contact with the victim or the victim’s family, either directly or indirectly. He also is not to have any contact with any witnesses.