Darlington County Fire District receives new thermal imaging cameras

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Fire District has received seven new thermal imaging cameras.

The cameras were approved by Darlington County Council in February and the department received them this week, according to a press release. The cameras will be installed on “each first out fire engine.”

“These cameras are a versatile piece of equipment that can be used to assist firefighters with finding victims in fires in homes or searching for a missing person in wooded areas or at night. These cameras can also be used to look for fires between walls to reduce the fire spread.”

“We are very grateful to be able to serve our community by having access to life saving equipment that can increase a victim’s chances of survivability by firefighters being able to find them faster,” Chief Ricky Flowers said.