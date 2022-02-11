Darlington County Humane Society receives $500K grant to support new animal care facility

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Humane Society has been awarded a $500,000 grant from The Byerly Foundation for their Raise the Woof Campaign. The campaign is aimed at raising $5 million dollars to support a new indoor animal care facility.

The Board of Trustees awarded the $500,000 payable over two years beginning in 2022 as support of the strategy Darlington County Humane Society has to provide new educational opportunities for residents of Darlington County and K-12 students in the Pee Dee Region.

“The Byerly Foundation Board was impressed with the in-depth analysis and planning that the Darlington County Humane Society has put into this major project,” Linda Weatherford, chair of The Byerly Foundation said. “We saw from their grant request the major impact a solution of this magnitude can have for not only the abandoned pets but for our community at large. The Board understands this is a multi-pronged project and we are convinced that when completed it will have significant impacts on both the quality of life and economic development of our greater Hartsville area.”

Annually more than 2,998 animals are housed at Darlington County Humane Society in hazardous environments that lack critical infrastructure for the well-being of animals housed or community involvement needed to decrease these numbers through adoption and education.

With this grant from The Byerly Foundation the Raise the Woof Campaign is currently funded at $1.1 million dollars, according to Lauri McLeland, co-chair of capital campaign.

The goal is to raise the remainder of the $5 million in 2022 and break ground on the new facility in 2023.