Darlington County issues boil water advisory

DARLIGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority has issued a boil water advisory for people along Lakewood Dive, Sweet Maple Avenue, Linden Avenue, Flamingo Drive and Quail Road and surrounding areas in Darlington County.

Due to water main break in the area on the water system the drinking water system serving this area may be contaminated.

Residents should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority at 843-393-8131.