Darlington County man fatally struck by car, identified by coroner

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington man died after being struck by a car while walking along the side of the road Wednesday night, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
Hardee said Dustan Bradley Jordan, 38, was struck by a car on Highway 52 a mile north of the Fastrack Convenience Store.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating
