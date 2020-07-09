Darlington County man fatally struck by car, identified by coroner

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington man died after being struck by a car while walking along the side of the road Wednesday night, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Hardee said Dustan Bradley Jordan, 38, was struck by a car on Highway 52 a mile north of the Fastrack Convenience Store.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating

