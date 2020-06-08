Darlington County School District announces summer meal program

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District will be offering a free summer nutrition program for children.

Beginning Monday, June 8, all sites will be open. Hot meals will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Both breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at the same time.

The meals are free to anyone 18 years old or younger. The child must be present to receive the meal.

Curbside pickup will be available at the following locations:

Rosenwald Elementary/ Middle School

Lamar High School

Darlington High School

Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology

Hartsville Middle School

Thornwell School of the Arts

The list of schools may change depending upon on-site participation.

For more information, please contact 843-398-2315.