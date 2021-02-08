Darlington County School District passes another round of bonus pay for employees

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington County Board of Education passed a second round of employee bonuses.

Dr. Tim Newman brought up the idea, during the board’s meeting Monday night, to provide the bonuses “due to extra work hardships caused by COVID”. The board then voted to approve the bonuses.

Full-time employees will receive a $500 net bonus and part-time employees will receive a $250 net bonus. Dr. Newman says he hopes the bonuses will be payable in the next two to three weeks.

Dr. Newman said similar bonuses were provided to employees prior to the December holidays.

