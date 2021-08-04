Darlington County Schools strengthens policy for administering medicine at school

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Schools announced Wednesday, all medication administered at school, including both prescription and over-the-counter medication, will require a DCSD “Permission for School Administration of Medication” form signed by a doctor.

The district also announced, per state law, all medication must have a label from a pharmacy attached to the packaging.

Students are not allowed to carry any medicine at school. Only life-saving medication, such as an EpiPen or an inhaler, may be carried by a student and only with a doctor’s order and permission.

The Permission for School Administration of Medication form can be obtained from a school nurse or from the district’s website under “Departments – Student health services – Medication forms and guidelines.

The district said the decision comes after much consultation with surrounding school districts and medical professionals.