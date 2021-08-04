Darlington County Schools strengthens policy for administering medicine at school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Schools announced Wednesday, all medication administered at school, including both prescription and over-the-counter medication, will require a DCSD “Permission for School Administration of Medication” form signed by a doctor.

The district also announced, per state law, all medication must have a label from a pharmacy attached to the packaging.

Students are not allowed to carry any medicine at school. Only life-saving medication, such as an EpiPen or an inhaler, may be carried by a student and only with a doctor’s order and permission.

The Permission for School Administration of Medication form can be obtained from a school nurse or from the district’s website under “Departments – Student health services – Medication forms and guidelines.

The district said the decision comes after much consultation with surrounding school districts and medical professionals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories