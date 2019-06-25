Darlington County sheriff warns residents about jury duty scam

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office is warning area residents about a scam that’s going around claiming the person failed to appear for jury duty.

Residents have reported receiving an e-mail containing a grand jury summons and additional documents stating they have failed to appear for jury duty in United States District Court in Darlington. The e-mail informs the individual they must pay a fine. S

Some residents receiving the e-mail report they have also received telephone calls from a man claiming to be a deputy. All of these communications are scams, according to the sheriff’s office.

“A Darlington County deputy will never contact you about you failing to show for jury duty or instructing you to pay a fine,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release. “Also, there is no United States District Court in Darlington County.”

The documentation includes the name of the Darlington County Clerk of Court.

According to the Darlington County Clerk of Court Scott Suggs, if you ever miss jury in Darlington County General Sessions Court and do not respond to letters sent via U.S. mail, you will receive a telephone call from him personally.

If anyone claiming to be from the Clerk of Court’s Office or Sheriff’s Office calls or e-mails you instructing you to pay a fine to avoid jail due to missing jury duty, ignore it. You can call the Clerk of Court’s Office at (843)398-4330 or the Sheriff’s Office at (843)398-4501.