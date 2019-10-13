Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating early morning nightclub shooting

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a shooting at Carolina Nightlife Bar and Grill on Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington.

Preliminary reports are an estranged husband located his wife inside the night club and discharged a handgun which struck her.  The victim has been transported to an area hospital.  The suspect has also been transported to a separate area hospital. 

The extent of the injuries of the victim and suspect are unknown.  As of now, no other injuries have been reported.

