Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating early morning nightclub shooting

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a shooting at Carolina Nightlife Bar and Grill on Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington.

Preliminary reports are an estranged husband located his wife inside the night club and discharged a handgun which struck her. The victim has been transported to an area hospital. The suspect has also been transported to a separate area hospital.

The extent of the injuries of the victim and suspect are unknown. As of now, no other injuries have been reported.



