DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a youth summer camp for children between the ages of six and 12.

The camp is designed to give children a chance to interact with law-enforcement officers in a fun and exciting atmosphere.

The camp will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hartsville July 19-July 21. For more information contact Joyce Everett, community liaison officer, at 843-398-4501.