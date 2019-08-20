Darlington County Superintendent visits students on first day of school

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman visited with students and teachers on their first day on Monday.

Monday morning Dr. Newman met with students at teachers at West Hartsville Elementary. “Every year we get to experience the greatest day of the year which is the start of school for our children.” He said, “There’s nothing better than seeing the smiling faces coming through the door.”

West Hartsville Elementary is one of six schools that will consolidate into new buildings during the next school year.