Darlington County Superintendent visits students on first day of school

News
Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman visited with students and teachers on their first day on Monday.

Monday morning Dr. Newman met with students at teachers at West Hartsville Elementary. “Every year we get to experience the greatest day of the year which is the start of school for our children.” He said, “There’s nothing better than seeing the smiling faces coming through the door.”

West Hartsville Elementary is one of six schools that will consolidate into new buildings during the next school year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: