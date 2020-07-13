Darlington County teachers plan drive-in rally to get their voices heard

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County teachers say their voices were not heard in the back-to-school decision making process.

The teachers plan a drive-in rally at 5 p.m. Monday, an hour before the district’s school board meeting, to get their voices heard. The board will meet to discuss the district’s plans to reopen schools.

“Help us get our voices heard by filling the parking lot,” organizers wrote in a social media post. “Our voices were not considered in the decision-making process.” Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring signs, wear red, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

